Have Ajax already got a successor to Menno Geelen in mind? ‘That name is being mentioned a lot’

Siem de Jong's name keeps coming up at Ajax as a possible successor to Menno Geelen, Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf reports on the Kick-off podcast.

On Friday afternoon, Geelen unexpectedly announced his departure from Ajax. The managing director will step down from his duties in Amsterdam in April 2027, despite having a contract until June 2027.

Ajax's supervisory board will bring in an external agency to find his successor. The club's management expect a new managing director to be in place at the Johan Cruyff ArenA before 1 April next year.

Verweij says Siem de Jong's name also comes up frequently at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. "But I think they'll aim for a bigger hitter first."

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Above all, Valentijn Driessen hopes the new managing director will get on well with Jordi Cruyff. "Although Cruyff has a two-year contract, and hopefully the managing director will be there a bit longer," he concludes.

Siem de Jong completed a traineeship at Ajax in 2023 and is now part of technical director Jordi Cruyff's staff. He also acts as a sounding board for players and coaches.

As a player, he made 276 appearances for Ajax, scoring 88 goals and providing 52 assists. He won the Dutch title four times.