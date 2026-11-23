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Africa awaits a ruling tomorrow, Tuesday, that could close one of the most controversial cases in the history of African football, after sources revealed complete confidence within the Moroccan federation that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will uphold Morocco's coronation as Africa Cup of Nations champions.

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According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Morocco are confident of keeping the title in a case that has stayed open since the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco on 18 January. A match on the pitch became a legal dispute that has dragged on for months.

In mid-March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of the title and handed it to Morocco. Senegal had won it on the pitch thanks to a Pape Gueye goal in extra time. CAF acted after complaints from the Moroccan federation, which claimed Senegal had walked off during the match because they believed the officiating was biased against them.

CAF based its decision on Article 82 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, which states that "if, for any reason whatsoever, a team refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the referee's authorisation, it shall be considered the loser and shall be eliminated from the competition". On that basis, CAF automatically awarded the match to Morocco 3-0.

Marca reports that a source close to the case said CAS had spent months examining the matter, studying every argument submitted by both parties. Working within the tournament's legal framework, the court has moved towards upholding CAF's decision. That would keep the title in Morocco.

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The same official added that Moroccan federation officials are treating the leak with caution. Still, they believe their legal position is strong. In their view, Senegal leaving the pitch is a clear breach of the regulations that can't be overlooked, even if their original aim was to protest against refereeing decisions.

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As expected, Senegal filed a claim to keep the title and took the decision to CAS. The Senegalese federation said that "this decision is unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable", insisting it would hold on to the title its players had won on the pitch.

Senegal haven't hidden their pride. Over the past few months they've shown off the Africa Cup of Nations title to the world and proudly displayed their medals, a clear message that they consider themselves the tournament's rightful champions and won't accept losing the title through an administrative decision.

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Whatever CAS decides, other sources insist the ruling will spark widespread controversy across the continent. The case has gone beyond sport into legal and ethical territory: how to deal with teams walking off, the limits of protesting against refereeing, and protecting the integrity of competitions.

If the predictions prove correct and CAS upholds Morocco's title, Brahim Díaz will still be able to boast of being the only Real Madrid player to win a trophy last season. That detail shows how much symbolic weight the title carries for Morocco and their players.

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Either way, the ruling will open the door to fresh controversy, whether Senegal accept the decision and look for other legal avenues, or their fans and officials call for a review of the tournament regulations to avoid a repeat in future editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Only the official CAS ruling, due to be formally announced tomorrow, will settle this case. For now, everything circulating amounts to press leaks and the views of sources. The sports court will have the final word on who the champions of Africa are.