Adrien Rabiot irritated France's coaching staff, led by Zinedine Zidane, after coming on for Eduardo Camavinga late in Monday's win over Belgium.

The 31-year-old Milan midfielder, one of the most prominent names in Didier Deschamps' France side, joined up with Les Bleus for Zidane's first international break in charge.

Rabiot started against Turkey (1-0) and Italy (1-1), but sat on the bench for the Belgium clash. Monday saw him enter late in the 4-1 win, replacing Camavinga in the 88th minute.

According to Jean-Louis Tourre, a commentator on RMC, the moments before his introduction caused some tension among France's technical staff.

Speaking on the "After Foot" programme on RMC radio, he explained: "His warm-up was very slow, he was not even wearing his football boots, which surprised the French national team's technical staff because they did not understand the reason for the slowness of his warm-up".

Rabiot came on moments before Michael Olise made it 3-0, then played a pivotal role in the move that brought the fourth. He fed Rayan Cherki on the right of midfield before pushing forward to create space for him. The former Lyon man then whipped in a lovely cross to Désiré Doué, who laid it off for Olise to grab his second (4-1, 91st minute).

At the final whistle, Rabiot was the first player Zidane greeted on the touchline. The cameo did not convince Daniel Riolo, a commentator on "After Foot", who believes the 2022 World Cup runner-up no longer belongs in this France team. "We have to turn the page on Rabiot, and put Da Cunha in the midfield position, and Camavinga in this team," he said.

Riolo had already laid into Rabiot after Friday's 1-1 draw with Italy. "In midfield, I do not see what he adds to the team. I want a more dynamic player, one more capable of changing the tempo of play. I prefer Camavinga and Manu Koné," he said.







