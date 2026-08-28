Hansi Flick sent Alejandro Balde another message during Barcelona's 2-0 La Liga win over visitors Athletic Bilbao.

Having already pressed Balde in a press conference to give 100% of his level, the Barcelona boss made his point again from the bench, this time through his decisions against the Basque side.

Marc Casadó, sorry, Xavi Espart, started the Bilbao match. When Flick made a change on the left, he turned to Joao Cancelo.

According to the Sport newspaper, Balde had begun warming up, only to return to the bench. He couldn't hide his displeasure, as any professional player might, at being denied a part in the match.

Balde knows his task is difficult, and not only because Flick told him so. The German coach is already acting on that approach. It leaves the player in a tough spot, and so far he has chosen to keep fighting to stay at Barcelona.

Flick would be delighted to see a better version of Balde, who at 22 still has enormous potential.

Once a starter, Balde now finds himself among the substitutes. His situation has taken a further hit in recent days from the strong emergence of Xavi Espart, who has started carrying a first-team number and playing as an advanced left-back, alongside the arrival of Joao Cancelo.

Two roads lie open to Balde. He can accept the challenge, or he can rethink and study the transfer market offers again. At this stage, with 1 September approaching, a good destination is hard to find, although Manchester United could open their doors at any moment. Reports over the past few hours have also linked Milan with his signature.

Barcelona value the full-back at around 40 million euros, convinced that any departure must bring a significant sum into the club's coffers. Another option is to wait until the winter market. If he continues in his current secondary role, he would begin thinking about leaving.

Balde's contract runs until 2028 and carries a release clause of one billion euros. A loan sits among the alternatives too, similar to the deal done with Araujo and Liverpool, but that scenario is not on the table at present.

The decision rests first and foremost with Balde himself: stay and fight for a place in the lineup, or look for options that guarantee him a starting role at another club.

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