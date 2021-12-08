1 goal in 1098 minutes: How bad has Harry Kane been for Tottenham this season?

Ritabrata Banerjee
The England national team captain's only goal in the Premier League this season came against Newcastle United...

The 2021-22 Premier League campaign has been a nightmare for Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane as he has just one goal so far after playing 1098 minutes in 13 matches.

It is hard to believe that the man who won three Premier League Golden Boot awards in the last five seasons including one in the 2020-21 season, has struggled to get going. In fact, his last goal in the Premier League was more than a month back against Newcastle United on October 17, 2021.

The English forward's best Premier League performances came in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 season where he scored 29 and 30 goals respectively with a goal scored in every 87 and 102 minutes each.

But while the striker has found it hard to score goals for the club, in international football his form has been incredible. In the recently concluded international break in November, England played two 2022 World Cup qualifying games against Albania and Malta and won 5-0 and 10-0 respectively. The skipper scored two hat-tricks in as many games, which included a four-goal haul against Malta.

With only 24 matches left in the season, it will be interesting to see if Kane manages to cross double figures.

Let us take a look at Harry Kane's minutes per goal ratio in the last eight seasons.

Season

Minutes played

Matches

Goals

Minutes/Goal

2013/14

498

10

3

166

2014/15

2581

34

21

122.90

2015/16

3370

38

25

134.80

2016/17

2536

30

29

87.44

2017/18

3083

37

30

102.77

2018/19

2427

28

17

142.76

2019/20

2590

29

18

143.89

2020/21

3087

35

23

134.21

2021/22

1098

13

1

1098