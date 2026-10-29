After Monday's fuss over his selection as world footballer of the year in London, Harry Kane's return to the Allianz Arena for the DFB Cup tie against 1. FC Magdeburg felt almost low-key. At the start of the warm-up, his team-mates formed a guard of honour for the 33-year-old England striker in the still half-empty stadium. Then "Rock You Like a Hurricane" played over the speakers. As Kane jogged back to the dressing room after warming up, the production team played a short video message from him.

Bayern Munich will probably save their full-scale celebration of their world footballer for Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund, a more fitting occasion than a second-round DFB Cup match against a second-division side. Kane will also play again against Dortmund after spending the entire Magdeburg match on the bench (where Isamel Saibari deputised for him admirably).

Shortly before midnight, Kane spoke at length in the mixed zone about winning the Ballon d'Or and everything that had come with it.

Harry Kane plans surprises for his team-mates

One perk was a golden schnitzel from Waldgasthof Buchenhain, as promised. The restaurant on the southern outskirts of Munich has delivered Kane a schnitzel for every goal he has scored in a competitive match since his arrival. For the Ballon d'Or, it made a special version. Kane admitted with a smile that he had not eaten it: "I see it more as a trophy."

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After his "really crazy week", Kane was "still trying to process it all properly". He found the attention at Monday's gala and the guard of honour before the Magdeburg match "a bit strange": "I don't normally particularly enjoy that sort of thing. When I went out to warm up and everyone was standing there applauding, I found it almost a little embarrassing."

Kane again thanked his team-mates for their part in his triumph, then revealed he had more in store for them. "Some of the lads have asked for watches or something similar," Kane revealed, promising surprises. "So I'll have to think of something nice for them, both at Bayern and in the England national team. I'll look into it; I'll definitely get a nice gift for everyone."

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Bayern Munich: Harry Kane explains his Instagram story

In England, there is talk of whether King Charles could soon knight Kane, allowing him to call himself "Sir Harry Kane". "I certainly wouldn't say no. I would really appreciate it. If it happened, it would be incredible and something I would be immensely proud of. But I don't want to get too carried away with it now."

An Instagram story Kane posted after being named world footballer of the year also attracted attention. In it, he wrote: "Work hard in silence, let success be your noise." (In German: "Arbeite hart im Stillen, lass Erfolg für dich sprechen.") Many observers took it as a dig at his rivals for the world footballer of the year award, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, who had proactively put themselves forward with numerous public statements before the vote.

"No, not at all," Kane insisted. "It's a quote that, to be honest, I've loved my whole life. It sums up what I do and how I see hard work, discipline and dedication. I've often had to train alone behind the scenes. I think it's a great quote that many boys and girls can use to help themselves."