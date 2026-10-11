"Do we now want to go through all the goalscoring chances we had together?", sporting director Max Eberl asked as he assessed this wild game in the mixed zone. It would have been a long evening. Before any of the reporters present could agree, Eberl binned the idea and simply said: "I'm not a huge fan of expected goals. But I read that we had five-point-something. Then you can create as many goalscoring chances as you like if you don't take them."

Bayern Munich slipped up against FC Augsburg partly because of Manuel Neuer. His dreadful mistake gifted the 1-0 after eight seconds, the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. Neuer was unfortunate again for Rodrigo Ribeiro's interim 2-1, as was the entire back line. More than anything, though, Munich let themselves down with their finishing.

Against Augsburg, Bayern Munich posted an xG figure of 5.13 expected goals. That is comfortably their best figure in what is still an early stage of the season, even one already packed with high-scoring games. In the 7-0 against Union Berlin just before the international break, for instance, Munich managed "only" 3.71.

According to the data portal Statmuse the figure against Augsburg is even Bayern Munich's eighth-highest in the Bundesliga since data collection began in the 2021/22 season. Their record in that period came in an 8-1 win against FSV Mainz 05 in 2024, when they hit 6.57. In all seven Bundesliga games in which Munich produced a higher xG figure than they did against Augsburg, they scored at least four goals.

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Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry each scored two offside goals

Just as striking, the 5.13 xG figure in Augsburg does not include the four goals Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry had ruled out for offside in total, two each. Otherwise, Munich would probably have set a new record. Three of the four disallowed goals were undisputed. Luis Diaz's first, a spectacular overhead kick, should really have stood, not only in Eberl's view.

Josip Stanisic was offside in the build-up, but the goal came in a new phase of play. Referee Sven Jablonski first awarded it, then ruled it out after VAR intervened. "It was very good that the VAR was in operation. Otherwise we'd have lost 6-2," said Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer with a sly grin, but was generally critical of VAR.

Despite Diaz putting the ball in the net twice, the official statistics curiously left him with zero shots and therefore an xG figure of 0. In principle, that at least counts as some sort of progress for him. In the weeks before the international break, Diaz had been missing a string of gilt-edged chances. This time he had a 100 per cent conversion rate. Now he just needs it to happen within the rules, or with the referee on his side.

His exuberant celebration after the supposed 1-1, which was eventually ruled out, showed just how badly Diaz is craving a positive moment. "It would simply have done him good if the goal had counted," said Eberl, who after Diaz's recovery break during the international period, when he skipped the matches with Colombia, believes he is overall "absolutely on the up".

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Harry Kane turns into a serial squanderer against FC Augsburg

For once, it was Harry Kane in particular who struggled in front of goal in Augsburg. The Englishman, usually so clinical before and during the international break and, really, almost all the time, suddenly looked like a serial squanderer and effectively took over Diaz's role. Kane missed three big chances and failed with eight attempts, the best of them crashing against the bar shortly before the break. Kane alone recorded an xG figure of 1.55.

Behind him came Ismael Saibari with six shots. At least he scored the interim 1-1, while Nathaniel Brown grabbed the late 2-2, both from Kane assists. Munich finished with 30 shots against Augsburg.

For Eberl, the sheer volume of chances was also the key difference compared with Bayern Munich's first slip-up of the season, the 0-0 against FC Schalke 04 on matchday two. "Unlike at Schalke, we found many more solutions," said the sporting director. Back then, Munich managed an xG figure of only 1.94.

Kimmich, however, did not put the flow of chances down solely to Bayern Munich's attacking strength. "Generally, I was actually surprised that we got so many goalscoring chances," he said. "To be honest, I didn't think Augsburg defended outstandingly well at all."

Bayern Munich: The xG figures in the season's matches so far