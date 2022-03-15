Harry Kane has set his sights on finishing his career as the all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League.

The Tottenham striker scored his 176th goal in the English top-flight on March 7, when his side ran out 5-0 winners against Everton.

That goal took him above Arsenal hero Thierry Henry in the list of Premier League top scorers, with Kane scoring his 177th in Spurs' 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, drawing him level with Frank Lampard.

What has Kane said?

Asked about his ambition to break the record, Kane told Sky Sports: "I don't think it's something I think about before every game.

"I think we have so much focus on the opposition, the team and the game ahead, and I guess those sorts of numbers take care of themselves if you're doing the right things on the pitch.

"I want to finish my career with more goals than anyone. That's always been my aim as a striker - to be as good as I can be and the best version of me.

"It's definitely there in the background and something I'd like to achieve, but seasons go so quickly and games go so quickly, all of a sudden you're talking about another name, we're taking another person, and you just go on to the next one."

Who is the Premier League's all-time top scorer & where does Kane rank?

Former Blackburn and Newcastle star Alan Shearer is the current top scorer in Premier League history.

He helped fire Blackburn to the Premier League title and left the club with 112 top-flight goals to his name before making the switch to the Magpies.

Shearer finished his career at Newcastle in 2006, clocking out with 260 Premier League goals to his name.

No player has managed to match that tally ever since.

Wayne Rooney came closest to Shearer with his exploits at Everton and Manchester United, netting a total of 208, while ex-Red Devils star Andrew Cole registered 187 goals.

Sergio Aguero, on 184, is the other player who finished his career with more goals than Kane, while the England international is currently tied with Frank Lampard on 177 after finding the net at Old Trafford.

Pos. Player Premier League goals scored 1 Alan Shearer 260 2 Wayne Rooney 208 3 Andrew Cole 187 4 Sergio Aguero 184 =5 Harry Kane 177 =5 Frank Lampard 177 7 Thierry Henry 175 8 Robbie Fowler 163 9 Jermain Defoe 162 10 Michael Owen 150

How many goals has Kane scored this season & what other records is he chasing?

Kane has scored 11 times in 26 matches in the Premier League this season.

The 28-year-old still has 11 games left to play in the competition before the season comes to an end and could well break into the top three if he has a prolific end to the campaign.

Kane can at least break the record for most away goals in the Premier League, having matched the current best on Saturday.

He pulled level with Rooney by netting his 94th away goal against United, and he could set a new record on Wednesday as his side travel to Brighton.

