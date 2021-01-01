'I am happy with a draw' - FC Goa's Clifford Miranda happy to hold East Bengal with 10 men

The FC Goa assistant coach was impressed with his team's performance in the first half of the match...

FC Goa managed to walk away with a point against a 10-men against East Bengal on Friday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

The Gaurs had taken the lead in the first half through Igor Angulo's strike but East Bengal's skipper Danny Fox restored parity in the second half, just before Edu Bedia got sent off after he was booked for the second time.

However, Goa's assistant coach Clifford Miranda was happy to get a point out of the match and was impressed with his team's performance in the first half.

"Yes, I am happy with a draw. In the end, we played with 10 men, we suffered a lot. So yes I am happy with the draw but I will say the way we played in the first half, three points were there for the taking.

"We worked really hard for this point. In the first half, we had chances more chances than them (East Bengal) and that could have changed things. The penalty that they got, I am not sure whether it was a penalty or not.

"We pressed them really well in the first half especially. We recovered a lot of balls. We were really good in the first half and of course, it is the norm of the game, sometimes the momentum of the match switches towards the opponent." said Miranda.

Igor Angulo started for FC Goa after a very long time and found the back of the net for his team. Miranda was pleased that the Spanish striker got a goal but he also hailed the other players who supported Angulo ably.

"It is always nice when someone scores. Igor Angulo is a very important player for us, but then the rest of the players are also helping him a lot," said Juan Ferrando's assistant.

Skipper Edu Bedia was sent off in the 65th minute of the match after picking a second yellow card for a foul on Anthony Pilkington. The Goa assistant coach, though, did not want to comment on the decision as he claimed that he didn't get a proper look into the incident.

"I didn't see the foul, I was looking on the other side and I don't know for what he (Edu Bedia) got the red card. When any player gets a red card its a loss for the team. But I did not see."

The former India international winger heaped praise on midfielder Princeton Rebello and suggested that the youngster has the potential to be one of the best midfielders in Indian in future.

"For me, Princeton (Rebello) is a very good player. He is playing really well. He is evolving as a footballer. There are certain things he needs to improve further. He can possibly be one of the best central midfielders in the country," said the former Dempo star.