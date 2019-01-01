'Happy New Year!' - Musa, Koulibaly, other African stars celebrate start of 2019

The continent's stars joined the rest of the world in welcoming the new year

Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Manchester United's Eric Bailly and other African players ushered in the new year with good wishes for family, friends and their fans on social media.

Fireworks lit up skies across the globe as huge celebrations were held to welcome 2019.

And the African stars, in the spirit of celebration, shared snaps with their loved ones accompanied with good wishes and prayers for the year ahead, with some reflecting on the past year.

Happy New Year 2019 pic.twitter.com/gSyeE8Vydr — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) January 1, 2019

HAPPY NEW YEAR ❤️ 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ ALLAH BLESS US ALL THIS NEW YEAR AMEN 🙏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YGK6cU38Wv — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 1, 2019

Buon 2019 a tutti noi!



Bonne Année à nous tous!#HappyNewYear 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/eKBbRVA1A8 — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) December 31, 2018

May 2019 be a year of love and joy for all. ❤️😄 Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/AqPcasYq48 — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 31, 2018

Walking in 2019 like this

Peace, Love Spirit and Faith

Thank you God for my life 🙏🏾🇨🇮



On entre en 2019 tout sourire et bras ouverts pour recevoir les bénédictions

Paix Amour, Spirit et Foi

Merci Seigneur pour ma vie 🙏🏾🇨🇮 je suis comblé pic.twitter.com/VcrGch0N2U — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 1, 2019

Im thankful for this year, I hope everyone has a positive and blessed New Year! #2019 #HappyNewYears pic.twitter.com/XfDbbAmJiX — Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) December 31, 2018

Happy new year 2019 ❤️ Article continues below — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) January 1, 2019

Happy New Year people!

I’m excited to be getting involved with @IG_Galaxy - will be making a team on the platform & soon u can get my tokens, created on the @Tronfoundation blockchain, with IGG 😱 pic.twitter.com/CUlmMpMWko — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) December 31, 2018