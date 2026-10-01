Joao Felix has written fresh history with Portugal, and he's done it on the ruins of his captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 on Thursday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, in the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

The Al-Nassr forward made it four in the 87th minute, lashing home a low Diogo Dalot cross with a powerful finish.

According to the MisterChip statistics account on X, it's the first time in Felix's career that he has scored in three consecutive matches for Portugal.

He found the net against Wales, then Norway, and now Denmark, in the first three games under Jorge Jesus, who used to coach him at Al-Nassr.

That goal handed Portugal a historic win without Ronaldo, who left the camp in Denmark on Wednesday evening. His exit followed comments from Jesus about a disagreement between the pair over Ronaldo's omission from the last match against Norway.

According to the StatsduFoot network, this is the first time in 18 years that Portugal have scored four goals away from home in a single match without Ronaldo on the pitch, going back to the Malta game on 6 September 2008.

Jesus has his side flying in the Nations League. Nine points from three wins over Wales, Norway and Denmark, and not a single slip-up so far.

Next up is Norway on Sunday in the fourth round. Win it, and Portugal go straight through to the semi-finals without needing the final two rounds.