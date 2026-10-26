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Ballon d'Or trophygetty
Translated by

Happening constantly: the ranking of Ballon d'Or 2026 candidates is announced

K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
H. Kane
L. Messi
J. Bellingham
P. Cubarsi
B. Fernandes
M. Cucurella
A. Hakimi
D. Rice
O. Dembele
K. Kvaratskhelia
N. Mendes
M. Olise
S. Mane
Vinicius Junior
Vitinha
F. Torres
F. Ruiz
Rodri
W. Saliba
L. Martinez
E. Haaland
L. Diaz
France
Spain
England
Argentina
Portugal
Morocco
Georgia
Senegal
Brazil
Norway
Colombia

Find out the ranking of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or

London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn the winner. The thirty nominees will be revealed one by one in descending order before the ceremony gets under way at nine in the evening Mecca time.

The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England's Harry Kane of Bayern Munich all rank among the frontrunners for the prize.

For the fifth time in the award's history, the season rather than the calendar year decides the winner. Players' achievements count from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, taking in the season's biggest competitions and events.

France Football, the magazine behind the Ballon d'Or, will now reveal where the nominees rank, working down from thirtieth place to first.

Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees


Ranking

Player

Club

National team

29

Sadio Mané

Al-Nassr

Senegal

29

William Saliba

Arsenal

France

28

Julián Quiñones

Al-Qadsiah

Mexico

27

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Portugal

26

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

France

25

Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil

24

Luis Díaz

Bayern Munich

Colombia

23

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

22

Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan

Argentina

21

Gabriel

Arsenal

Brazil

20

Willian Pacho

Paris Saint-Germain

Ecuador

19

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

18




17




16




15




14




13




12




11




10




9




8




7




6




5




4




3




2




1






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