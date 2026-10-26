London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn the winner. The thirty nominees will be revealed one by one in descending order before the ceremony gets under way at nine in the evening Mecca time.
The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England's Harry Kane of Bayern Munich all rank among the frontrunners for the prize.
For the fifth time in the award's history, the season rather than the calendar year decides the winner. Players' achievements count from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, taking in the season's biggest competitions and events.
France Football, the magazine behind the Ballon d'Or, will now reveal where the nominees rank, working down from thirtieth place to first.
Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees
Ranking
Player
Club
National team
29
Sadio Mané
Al-Nassr
Senegal
29
William Saliba
Arsenal
France
28
Julián Quiñones
Al-Qadsiah
Mexico
27
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Portugal
26
Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
France
25
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
Brazil
24
Luis Díaz
Bayern Munich
Colombia
23
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
22
Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan
Argentina
21
Gabriel
Arsenal
Brazil
20
Willian Pacho
Paris Saint-Germain
Ecuador
19
João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
18
17
16
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1