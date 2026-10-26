London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn the winner. The thirty nominees will be revealed one by one in descending order before the ceremony gets under way at nine in the evening Mecca time.

The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England's Harry Kane of Bayern Munich all rank among the frontrunners for the prize.

For the fifth time in the award's history, the season rather than the calendar year decides the winner. Players' achievements count from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, taking in the season's biggest competitions and events.

France Football, the magazine behind the Ballon d'Or, will now reveal where the nominees rank, working down from thirtieth place to first.

Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees





Ranking Player Club National team 29 Sadio Mané Al-Nassr Senegal 29 William Saliba Arsenal France 28 Julián Quiñones Al-Qadsiah Mexico 27 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 26 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich France 25 Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Brazil 24 Luis Díaz Bayern Munich Colombia 23 Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 22 Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Argentina 21 Gabriel Arsenal Brazil 20 Willian Pacho Paris Saint-Germain Ecuador 19 João Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 18





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