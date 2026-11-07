Hansi Flick: ‘I’m happy to see Frenkie de Jong back, but we still need to talk about this’

Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona meet in a LaLiga heavyweight clash on Sunday evening. Frenkie de Jong could start.

Rodri's injury leaves Hansi Flick with an important decision in midfield. De Jong, who was sidelined for a long time with a knee injury, could return to that position.

De Jong returned for Barça two weeks ago, coming on in midfield in the Clásico against Real Madrid. He started against Deportivo Alavés last week, albeit as a central defender. Against Aston Villa in the Champions League this week, he had to make do with 20 minutes.

With Rodri sidelined for several weeks by a hamstring injury, De Jong could start in midfield on Sunday. "I haven't decided yet who will start alongside Pedri," Flick revealed at the press conference ahead of the clash with Atlético.

"Frenkie can play in different positions and has more experience, not just as a number six. Marc Bernal is also very good without the ball," Flick said. "I'm happy to see Frenkie back, and he gives 100 per cent in training. But we still need to talk about it. We'll decide later."

Next matches ATM LaLiga 15:00 BAR Watch

Barcelona and Atlético occupy LaLiga's top two places ahead of Sunday's match. Just two points separate them in the Spanish title race.

After Sunday's match, the next international break gives De Jong the chance to join up with the Netherlands squad for the first time since the World Cup. It will be a reunion with Xavi for him.