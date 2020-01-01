Flick defends transfer comments as Lewandowski nears Bayern Munich return

The coach says he only wants what is best for the club after Hasan Salihamidzic was left unimpressed by his request for new signings

's interim boss Hans Flick has defended his request for "one or two" additions to his squad, despite criticism from sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

During a media session on Wednesday, Flick stated Bayern – who have confirmed goalkeeper Alexander Nubel will join them at the end of the season – must add to their side in the January window.

Those comments were not welcomed by Salihamidzic, who said he was "surprised" by Flick's public requests.

However, Flick has insisted he only wants what is best for Bayern.

"I have honestly given my opinion and given professional reasons. I am always concerned about the club," Flick told reporters on Friday.

"We all have high goals and must create a basis to be able to achieve these goals. The injury situation is bad. You can't influence that. The winter period is there to regulate certain things. It was just my concern to express it that way. The players will certainly not see it any differently.

"I do not want to comment and interpret [Salihamidzic's reaction]. It is simply due to the situation. I see my team and the club, we want to play successfully. That is my focus. I have no problem with that."

Star man Robert Lewandowski did not travel to for Bayern's warm-weather training camp after recent groin surgery, but Flick is hopeful the striker will be back for the clash with on January 19.

"It looks really good with him. He has already trained again," Flick said of Lewandowski.

"It was right to leave him at home. He could possibly join [training] before the Hertha match. It is important for him that he is no longer in pain."

Lewandowski has been in remarkable form this season, having already scored 30 goals across all competitions.

Bayern, meanwhile, have struggled by their illustrious standards and at the halfway point of the campaign find themselves trailing by four points in the Bundesliga.

Indeed, Flick’s side are third at this juncture of the season, with having also stolen a march on them in the standings.

However, they are safely through in the , with a last-16 clash against to look forward to.