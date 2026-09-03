Barcelona have submitted a 25-man squad to UEFA for the Champions League league phase, made up of players registered on first-team contracts.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the list includes Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim and Belgian Jesse Bisiu.

The Catalans left out Swedish forward Roony Bardghji. A serious knee injury will rule him out for the entire season.

Bardghji struggled for minutes last season, largely because he shares a position with the brilliant Lamine Yamal.

Abdelkarim and Bisiu will keep the numbers 29 and 27 respectively, the same shirts they wear in La Liga, where they are registered on reserve-team contracts.

Getting them into the Champions League, though, meant naming them in List A as first-team players. Neither met the criteria for List B: two consecutive years at the academy, or three consecutive years with a loan of no more than one year to another club affiliated with the same federation.

Brian Fariñas, meanwhile, made the club's academy list, which can be updated up to 24 hours before a match.

The midfielder will be available for the Champions League wearing number 28 as part of List B, alongside the rest of Barcelona's academy players.

That is the case even though Fariñas already wears number 4 with the first team in La Liga. His status in the Champions League differs under the registration rules governing Lists A and B.

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