Al Ahly meet Barcelona this Wednesday evening in the Joan Gamper Trophy, and much of the intrigue surrounds Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim. He faces his former club in his first appearance before Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" have revealed the expected line-ups for both teams. Hamza Abdel Karim does not feature in Barcelona's starting eleven, his name appearing instead among the substitutes.

That decision comes despite the Egyptian's impressive form through pre-season. He scored three goals to become Barcelona's leading scorer during the build-up, at a time when Hansi Flick has no traditional out-and-out striker in his plans.

According to "Sport", Flick is still hunting for the best way to fill the number "9" role before the clash against Elche in the opening round of the Spanish league. He deployed Raphinha there in the last friendly against Basel.

The Spanish newspaper predict that Moroccans Achraf Bencharki and Sofiane Bendebka will lead Al Ahly's attack alongside Algerian Mohamed Abdelmonaem Bakkar, with Egyptian Emam Ashour starting on the bench.

Barcelona's expected line-up for the Al Ahly match

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde.

Midfield: Marc Bernal, Espart, Fermin Lopez.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha.

On Barcelona's bench: Szczesny, Kounde, Cortes, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ebrima, Gordon, Bisso and Hamza Abdel Karim.

Al Ahly's expected line-up for the Barcelona match

Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobeir.

Defence: Koka, Hadi Riad, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany.

Midfield: Marwan Attia, Akram Tawfik, Ali Mahmoud.

Attack: Mohamed Abdelmonaem Bakkar, Sofiane Bendebka, Achraf Bencharki.

Hamza Abdel Karim against his former club

For Hamza Abdel Karim, the match carries special significance. He faces Al Ahly for the first time since his move to Barcelona, having come through the ranks of the Red club before starting his European adventure.

"Sport" suggest the Egyptian is trying to seize the opening created by Barcelona's lack of an out-and-out starting striker. That gap may hand him a role during the match, even though he is not in the expected eleven.

Kick-off at the Spotify Camp Nou is 9:00 pm Cairo time, with the tie forming part of the Joan Gamper Trophy.