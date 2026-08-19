Hamza Abdelkarim to lead Barcelona's attack against Al-Ahly: signings absent

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has named his side to face Egypt's Al-Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou this Wednesday evening.

Flick handed a start to young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, who lines up against his former club for the first time since joining the Catalans in the last winter transfer window.

Deployed as a centre-forward, Abdelkarim leads the line ahead of Lamine Yamal and new captain Raphinha.

For Yamal, the Al-Ahly clash marks his first start of pre-season for the 2026-2027 campaign.

None of Barça's recent signings made the starting eleven. Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Bisiou and, of course, Rodri, who arrived only yesterday on Tuesday, were all absent.

Barcelona open their season against Elche next Sunday in the second round of the Spanish league, with the Athletic Bilbao fixture in the opening round having been postponed.

Al-Ahly, meanwhile, take on El Sharqia Enppi on the same day in the first round of the Egyptian league.

Barcelona's full line-up:

Goalkeeper: Joan García.

Defence: Alejandro Baldé, Gerard Martín, Eric García, Jules Koundé.

Midfield: Xavi Espart, Marc Bernal, Fermín López.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Hamza Abdelkarim.

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