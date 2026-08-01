Hamza Abdelkarim reaps the rewards of his bold decision

Hamza Abdelkarim didn't wait for his summer holiday to end after playing at the World Cup with Egypt. He made a decision that could shape his future. The young Egyptian striker cut short his break and reported back to Barcelona from the very first day of pre-season, with a single objective: to convince German coach Hansi Flick that he deserves a place among the first-team stars.

A few weeks on, his plan appears to be working exactly as he hoped. He's become one of the standout faces of pre-season and has started collecting praise inside the Catalan club, delivering strong displays that confirm he has the qualities to make his mark.

Barcelona started Hamza in both friendlies against Como and Birmingham, and he caught the eye with an impressive performance, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".

During Friday evening's clash in England, the Egyptian striker was the undisputed man of the match. He scored twice, one from a penalty he won himself, confirming the positive impression he'd already left on the coaching staff.

His impact went beyond the goals. He showed intelligent movement and ideal positioning inside the box, plus a strong personality and real boldness despite his youth. Hamza said after the match: "It was amazing, and I hope to score more goals."

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From an unknown player to one of the most prominent talents

When Barcelona completed the paperwork to sign Hamza on loan from Al-Ahly last January, his name meant little to a large section of the Catalan club's supporters.

Back in Egypt, though, he'd been viewed for years as one of the most exciting rising talents, so much so that many considered him the natural successor to Mohamed Salah, thanks to how quickly his level had developed.

Bureaucratic delays held up his first appearance for Barcelona until March. That didn't stop him proving himself quickly.

Less than three months with the youth team (Juvenil A) was all Hamza needed to convince the coaching staff and the sporting management of his potential.

Those impressive levels pushed Barcelona to activate the 1.5 million euro buyout clause included in the loan agreement with Al-Ahly, securing the player's future in a step that reflects just how much they believe in him.

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The World Cup, then a direct return to Barcelona

Hamza's summer didn't stop at the permanent move to Barcelona. He also earned a call-up to represent Egypt at the World Cup.

The young striker featured in four of Egypt's five matches, missing only the round of 16 clash against Argentina, which saw Egypt knocked out on 7 July.

One week of rest was all he got after the tournament, despite the effort he'd poured into it, before returning to Barcelona's camp on 13 July with one clear goal: to earn Hansi Flick's trust.

After the Birmingham match, it was clear he's heading in the right direction. The player said afterwards: "It was amazing, of course. I am very happy, and I hope that I and the team continue to work and improve with every match. They were a strong opponent with great physical abilities."

He added: "We are still a young team, and we are getting to know each other better on the pitch, and this strengthens the trust between all members of the group. I hope I can score more goals."

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Special praise and strong competition

Hamza's displays didn't escape Hansi Flick, who was keen to praise the Egyptian striker both technically and personally. That praise is a telling sign of the standing the player has begun to occupy in the coach's plans.

The German coach said: "I think he is a very humble player, with a wonderful personality and great potential. He is a striker who knows how to position himself well inside the penalty area, and he is always aware of the flow of play, and this is exactly what I ask of an out-and-out striker."

Competition won't be easy, and Hamza knows it, especially with Barcelona working to reinforce their attack this summer and Argentine Julian Alvarez topping their list of priorities.

But the Egyptian striker also knows Flick doesn't hesitate to give young talents a chance. The coach has proven it, fielding plenty of players from the La Masia academy, the Barcelona Atletic side and the youth team alongside the first team. So Hamza keeps making the most of every minute he's given, determined to show he deserves to stay in the first-team squad.

At just eighteen, Hamza is living an exceptional year that could become the biggest turning point of his career. He began 2026 as a player on loan to Barcelona's youth team, then went to the World Cup with Egypt, before the Catalan club made his move permanent and he earned a place in the first-team camp ahead of the new season.

Now, thanks to his goals, his improving performances, his professional mentality and his daily hard work, the Egyptian striker is closing in on his greatest dream: to convince Hansi Flick, once and for all, that he's ready to wear the Barcelona shirt with the first team.