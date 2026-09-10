Brian Fariñas saw his summer take a dramatic turn. He came close to leaving Barcelona to bolster Girona's ranks, only for Hansi Flick to halt the move once Frenkie de Jong picked up an injury.

At 20 years old, Fariñas ranks among the brightest prospects at Barça, alongside Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim.

According to Sport newspaper, Flick handed Fariñas a place in the first-team squad after the youngster impressed throughout pre-season.

Fariñas chose the number 4 shirt, a jersey that carries a special history at Barcelona. A few days after the summer window shut, sporting director Deco contacted the player's agent to discuss his future and open negotiations over a new deal.

His current contract runs until the summer of 2028. The midfielder has yet to make his first-team debut, but the club believe firmly in his ability and potential.

Borja García, Fariñas's agent, arrived at the Joan Gamper sports city this Thursday to meet Deco. The talks proved very positive, laying the groundwork to extend the player's stay.

Both parties made significant progress, and reaching an agreement beyond 2030 should present no problem. Barcelona will improve his salary to match his new status and raise his release clause, which currently sits at 15 million euros.

Fariñas has also picked up a new car. Until recently he was turning up at the sports city in a Toyota Auris dating back to the 2007 model, which drew more than one comment.

Senior first-team officials had been working to change that since last week. They handed him a Cupra Raval electric car after he became a full member of the first-team ranks.

Barcelona are also planning to renew Hamza Abdelkarim's contract and lift his release clause to 150 million euros, up from 15 million.

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