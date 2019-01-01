Hamidin calls for Malaysian football administrators to adopt contemporary methods

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Malaysian FA (FAM) president Dato' Hamidin Amin has urged the country's football administrators to learn from World Football Summit (WFS), the football industry's international congress that is currently being held in , Malaysia.

This year's WSF, held on April 29 and 30, is the first ever edition to be held in Asia, and is seeing the participation of over 60 speakers and over 2,000 participants from more than 50 countries, including prominent figures from the top leagues of the world.

Hamidin, who attended the summit himself along with his officials, urged the association affiliates to take advantage of the country playing host to the summit.

“I urge my fellow football leaders in Malaysia to exchange views with those present and gather as much information as possible in order to update ourselves with the latest trend and issues.

“By having the summit in , Malaysia and Asia will benefit substantially as the best minds gathered and can be accessible to each other for the first time on a big scale summit in these shores.

“The feedback from the previous editions of the summit has been very positive. Personally, having been to the World Football Summit in Madrid on two occasions, I feel the dialogues and round-table discussions were valuable and good eye-openers.

“Whether the topics centre on financial management, a taxation mechanism to correspond with today’s football commercialism or contractual disputes, the summit is the place to be for all football leaders.

“As the president of FAM, I wish to be enlightened on the ways and means of unlocking the new investment opportunities for football development through new sponsorship revenues.

“I am certain most in the audience would appreciate to know how crucial augmented and virtual reality are in today’s game or how big data can be explored further.

“I wish to again thank the organisers of the World Football Summit Asia for having chosen Kuala Lumpur as the host. I hope this is not the first and the last,” said Hamidin in his summit opening speech.

