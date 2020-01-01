Hamdallah’s hat-trick powers Musa’s Al Nassr past Al Taawoun

The 29-year-old found the net thrice, while Ahmed Musa got two assists as the Najd’s Night recorded an impressive away win against the Wolves

Al Nassr got a 4-1 away victory over Al Taawoun in Thursday’s Pro League with Abderrazak Hamdallah scoring a hat-trick and Ahmed Musa boasting of a brace of assists.



Prior to this clash at Buraidah's King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, the international had found the net in successive games against Abha and Al Wahda.

Against Vítor Campelos’s men, he showed no signs of ending his awe-inspiring run in front of goal as he inspired his team to a crucial away triumph.

Five minutes into the five-goal thriller, international Musa set him up for his first goal of the evening after firing past goalkeeper Cassio.

Again, Musa turned provider for Moroccan midfielder Nordin Amrabat who doubled Al Nassr’s lead in the 17th minute as Rui Vitoria’s side took a two-goal advantage into the half-time break.

In the second-half, the visitors continued from where they stopped and deservedly got their third of the day through Hamdallah in the 49th minute courtesy of an assist from compatriot Amrabat.

Nevertheless, the hosts reduced their deficit in the 54th minute as Cape Verde midfielder Heldon Ramon turned Nildo Petrolina’s pass past goalkeeper Bradley Jones.

The 29-year-old’s treble was complete with nine minutes left to play after converting a penalty following an infringement in the hosts’ goal area.

He has now scored 23 times in 23 appearances so far this season as he hopes to win the Saudi Arabia Golden Boot for the second time in a row.

With 34 strikes from 26 games in his debut season at King Fahd Stadium, he picked up the top scorer’s award.

While Hamdallah and Amrabat lasted for the entire duration of the encounter, former man Musa was replaced after 68 minutes by Mukhtar Ali.

Two great assists, 🎯

From one great player! 🦅💛 pic.twitter.com/gEwFGt7sp2 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 20, 2020

For Al Taawoun, Ramos came out in the 72nd minute for Ryan Al Mousa with Burundi’s Cedric Amissi featuring from start to finish.

Thanks to this victory, Musa’s team moved to second in the log after garnering 54 points from 26 games - six points behind leaders Al Hilal with four games left to play.

They host bottom-placed Al Adalah on Tuesday, while Al Taawon are guests of Al Wahda with the ambition of ending their four-game losing streak.