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Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 28 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Volksparkstadion

Hamburger SV host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

HSV sit 12th in mid-table after a poor run of results. Merlin Polzin's side lost 4-0 in Bremen last time out, following defeats to Eintracht Frankfurt in both the league and the DFB Cup.

Second-placed Bayern arrive short of their best form. Vincent Kompany's side lost 2-1 away to Lille in the Champions League during the week, their first defeat of the season.

They also have injury concerns. Harry Kane is out for several months with a syndesmosis tear, while Serge Gnabry and Manuel Neuer are among those also unavailable.

Lennart Karl looks set to play an important role in Bayern's attack again in Hamburg. The 18-year-old struggled against Lille and is searching for form.

The debate over Jamal Musiala continues to occupy Bayern off the pitch. On it, they need to show stability in Hamburg.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and online.

Talking points this week: What has happened at Hamburger SV and Bayern Munich?

Hamburger SV have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches and friendlies. They lost 4-0 away to Werder Bremen last time out. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Hajduk Split in a friendly and beat Gladbach 3-1. Eintracht Frankfurt beat them 3-1 in the DFB Cup and 3-1 in the league. Across those five matches, HSV scored six goals and conceded 12.

Bayern have won two of their last five matches, drawn twice and lost once. Their latest result was a 2-1 defeat away to Lille in the Champions League. Before that, they drew 1-1 with 1. FC Köln and won 2-1 at Mainz 05. Bayern also won 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund. They scored eight goals and conceded six.

Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich: Line-ups

Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich: Form

Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record

Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich: League tables