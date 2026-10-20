Lucas Hernandez wrote his name into the record books during Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

According to Mister Chip's data on the X platform: "Lucas Hernandez scored Paris Saint-Germain's second goal against Barcelona in the 72nd minute, bringing his tally to four goals in the Champions League, half of which came at Barca's expense."

That header was his second against Barcelona in the competition. He also struck against them for Bayern Munich on 13 September 2022, haunting the Catalans in two different shirts.

Desire Doue delivered the corner that created it, picking up an assist for the second round running in the Champions League and underlining his growing influence at Paris this season.