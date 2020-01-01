Hakimi sends farewell message to Borussia Dortmund supporters after arriving in Italy for Inter medical

The Moroccan defender is on the verge of completing a move to San Siro from Real Madrid after a two-year loan spell at Westfalenstadion

Achraf Hakimi has sent a farewell message to supporters after arriving in to undergo a medical with .

Hakimi touched down in Milan on Tuesday after boarding a private flight from Madrid to finalise a move to San Siro.

The Real Madrid right-back will join Inter for a fee of €40 million (£37m/$45m), and is expected to commit to a five-year contract with the club after being evaluated by medical staff.

More teams

The 21-year-old was due to return to Santiago Bernabeu next month after spending the last two years of his career on loan at Dortmund, but has decided to leave the club permanently to continue playing regular football.

Hakimi featured in 73 games for BVB in total, scoring 12 goals and laying on 17 assists, while establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers in the .

As the international's move to Inter edges closer, he has taken the time out to say goodbye to Dortmund's fans via his social media accounts, while thanking everyone at Westfalenstadion for his "amazing" experience in .

"The time has come to close a very beautiful stage in my life. After two wonderful years, I'm ready to leave this club that has given me so much joy," Hakimi wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

"From the first moment, the care and attention by the club and the city has been amazing. Now I know that I was right to choose Dortmund as my home two years ago.

"I want to thank all my teammates, the coaching staff, and all the club's staff for the love and trust they have shown me at all times.

"I also want to thank the wonderful fans who have supported us unconditionally in every game.

"I'll never forget the yellow wall (Glebe Wand) which is simply wonderful.

"Finally, I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me at all times.

"I hope that one day our paths will cross again. See you soon Borussia Dortmund!"

Article continues below

Hakimi was contracted to remain with Madrid until 2022, but Zinedine Zidane had no place for the defender in his current squad at the Bernabeu.

The former Dortmund star played his final match for Lucien Favre's side on Saturday, coming on as a substitute during a 4-0 defeat at home to .

Antonio Conte will soon welcome Hakimi into his ranks at San Siro, but he will not be eligible to play for Inter until next season.