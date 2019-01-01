Hakimi on target in comeback Borussia Dortmund win over Cologne

The Morocco international came off the bench to help Lucien Favre's side fight back to grab maximum points on the road

Achraf Hakimi scored a goal as fought back to defeat Cologne 3-1 in Friday’s encounter.

Hakimi started on the bench and was introduced as a second-half substitute for Nico Schulz two minutes after the hour-mark.

The loanee put the BVB ahead in the 86th minute after Jadon Sancho had cancelled out Dominick Drexler's opener for Cologne.

Minutes later, Paco Alcacer wrapped up the maximum points for the visitors with his stoppage effort.

The victory continued Dortmund's unbeaten start to the season following their 5-1 thumping of last Saturday.

They sit at the summit of the Bundesliga table with six points after two matches and they visit newly-promoted Union Berlin for their next league fixture on August 31.