Hakimi double saves PSG at Metz to stretch perfect Ligue 1 start

Achraf Hakimi scored a brace that steered Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 win over Metz in a Ligue 1 outing on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old stood out for the visitors at the Stade Saint-Symphorien with his attacking and defensive contributions.

In the absence of Lionel Messi who was not included in the matchday squad, Hakimi opened the scoring for PSG in the fifth minute but it was cancelled out by Mali's Boubakar Kouyate in the 39th minute.

Late in the game, Hakimi ensured the Parisians' winning streak in the French top-flight is intact by stretching it to seven matches with his match-winning goal in the stoppage time, courtesy of an assist from Neymar.

Since his permanent signing from Inter Milan in July, Hakimi has contributed three goals and two assists in seven league appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

The former Real Madrid star played from start to finish for PSG while Senegal duo Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo watched as unused substitutes.

Metz, however, had a host of African stars on parade including Algeria goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja and four Senegal players Pape Matar Sarr, Papa Ndiaga Yade, Ibrahima Niane and Mamadou Gueye.

They were dealt a blow in the 91st minute after Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn was given marching orders for a second yellow card.

PSG remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 21 points from seven games while Metz dropped to the bottom with just three points after the same number of matches.

At the end of the match, Hakimi admitted that it was a hard-fought win on the road which calls for celebration.

“I'm very happy to have been able to help the team with the goals,” the Morocco international told Canal +.

“I'm proud of them and we're going to celebrate. Nervousness? These things happen. Everyone defends his colours, we succeeded in getting the 3 points, we fought and we won.

“Why was it difficult? They played defensively. We had control of the game, we were quiet, we just didn't manage to score the chances we had. but as I said, we fought until the end. Mental? Yes, we have a competitive spirit. We have to take advantage of this victory.”