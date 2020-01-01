Hakimi: Dortmund must look to assist king in Schalke clash

The wing-back didn’t let his head drop after his mistake against Paris Saint-Germain and his strengths can be harnessed in four-way Bundesliga race

Mistakes are part and parcel of football, but the costly nature of any error can sometimes lead to the guilty player’s head dropping, owing to the disappointing nature of his blunder.

It would have been easy for Achraf Hakimi to lose his way after loose marking from an Angel Di Maria corner saw Neymar ghost past him into the space between the wing-back and Mats Hummels in the six-yard box to put 1-0 ahead of on the night and on aggregate in their Last 16 bout.

The hosts had created their only strong chance on the night moments earlier, which saw Roman Burki unconventionally save from Edinson Cavani from point-blank range.

However, rather than sulk over his lapse in concentration, Hakimi ended the night as BVB’s best player, as they lost 2-0 and 3-2 on aggregate.

The two-time Caf Youth Player of the Year not only won the most tackles (four) on the away side, he won the most ground duels (nine) for BVB on the night as well. He did well to draw fouls in order to relieve the pressure on his side, but his game on the day wasn’t just about defensive contributions.

Hakimi was very tidy in possession, evidenced by his 88 percent completion rate in Paris, and used it well in the final third to create either direct shooting opportunities or useful openings for teammates.

On a night when Jadon Sancho failed to create or score, Erling Haaland got little service and was frustrated and Thorgan Hazard terribly disappointed, it was the Moroccan star who was Dortmund’s unsung hero.

While logic dictates that being a loanee, a certain level of attention ought to come his way, the reality is actually very different, with the aforementioned trio often being showered with most the praise for their eye-catching performances.

A case in point was after the 2-1 Borussen-derby win over last week, where, despite scoring the winner in the encounter, Hazard was praised effusively for his well-taken goal and the little bit of skill that preceded it.

Admittedly, it was a brilliant strike, but it was Hakimi’s goal with 20 minutes left to play that settled the game on enemy territory.

It’s also the reason why Dortmund are now ’s greatest threat to claiming an eighth successive crown, as RasenBallsport Leipzig surrendered second spot after a dreary draw at , even if the future of the German title race has been plunged into uncertainty by the coronavirus pandemic.

Without having the distraction of European football, Hakimi and his colleagues can now focus wholly chasing the Bavarians, who they trail by four points with nine games to play.

Dortmund are also the in-form team in the land heading into the division's suspension, having won seven of their eight games since the winter break, and their last win saw them rise to second in the table for the first time since matchday 10.

In the final weeks of the campaign, Lucien Favre will need to summon every ounce of consistency and reliability in his side as they chase Bayern, and Hakimi will certainly be one of those to answer the call.

The right wing-back has set up 10 assists this season and is second only behind Sancho who has 15 assists this term. The North African star is also second behind the Englishman for big chances created this season, with nine for the international and 14 for the highly-rated star.

Games against have oddly been tricky for Hakimi and co. lately with the 2-1 success over their great rivals in December 2018 the only time they’ve recorded a win in the last eight meetings.

David Wagner’s team are in wretched form, having failed to win in their last six games with their form plummeting since the league’s resumption at the turn of the year. Thus, while derbies can be unpredictable, Saturday’s meeting might represent Dortmund’s chance to claim a win in the 180th Revierderby.

Bayern will be favourites for the league still when it resumes, but Dortmund have found a greater balance to their play since the turn of the year, and will definitely run the leaders close till the end of the season.

Favre will need players he can count on, and after Hakimi’s impressive showings against Gladbach and PSG, the unsung hero is showing he can be relied upon when it’s crunch time, albeit behind closed doors, this weekend.