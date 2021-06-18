Hakimi: Chelsea & PSG target is 'irreplaceable' at Inter Milan - Altobelli

The Morocco international has become a hot target for European giants after string of impressive performances last season

Former Inter Milan striker Alessandro Altobelli said it will be difficult to replace wing-back, Achraf Hakimi, if he leaves the club amid interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

In his debut season in Italy, Hakimi played a crucial role in the Nerazzurri's victorious Serie A campaign with his defensive and attacking contributions from the flanks.

He provided eight assists and scored seven goals in 37 league appearances.

He has now become a transfer target for Champions League winners Chelsea while French champions PSG are also making efforts to secure his services.

While uncertainty over Hakimi's future grows, Altobelli - a member of Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning squad - explained the qualities the two-time Caf Youth Player of the Year brings to the San Siro Stadium.

"To me, a player like Hakimi is irreplaceable, he’s one of the best in Europe, dare I say in the world,” Altobelli was quoted by Football London.

“He’s a generous and hard-working wing-back, he’s superb during the attacking phase and he’s now learned how to be efficient during the defensive one as well.

“He drives forward with the ball so many times during a game, he’s one of those box-to-box wing-backs, he doesn’t stop running during a game.

“Not only does he have the work rate, but he backs it up with his quality in possession.

“Losing him will be a big blow for Inter, he can’t be replaced, at the moment the market doesn’t offer a substitute for Hakimi."

Altobelli urged Inter Milan to keep the former Real Madrid defender, however, he believes Hakimi can adapt quickly in any environment after shining in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund for two seasons.

“I would do everything to keep him, but if Inter can cash in, then for the club’s sake I say sell him, it will be a huge loss, but he can do well at any club," the 65-year-old continued.

“Chelsea are now European champions, and they won the Champions League displaying great football, but I think Hakimi would fit right into that team.

“It’s only normal that good players are sought out and that they will end up playing for the top teams with the financial means to buy them.”