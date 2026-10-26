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Ballon d'Or trophygetty
Translated by

Hakimi 13th and Vinicius in a surprising position: the Ballon d'Or 2026 candidate rankings are announced

K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
H. Kane
L. Messi
J. Bellingham
P. Cubarsi
B. Fernandes
M. Cucurella
A. Hakimi
D. Rice
O. Dembele
K. Kvaratskhelia
N. Mendes
M. Olise
S. Mane
Vinicius Junior
Vitinha
F. Torres
F. Ruiz
Rodri
W. Saliba
L. Martinez
E. Haaland
L. Diaz
France
Spain
England
Argentina
Portugal
Morocco
Georgia
Senegal
Brazil
Norway
Colombia

Find out the ranking of the Ballon d'Or candidates

London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn who lifts the award. The 30 nominees are being revealed one by one in descending order, building towards the main event at 9pm Mecca time.

The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England's Harry Kane of Bayern Munich all sit among the frontrunners to claim the prize.

For the fifth time in the award's history, a full season rather than the calendar year decides the winner. The qualifying window runs from 3 August 2025 until 19 July 2026, taking in every major competition and event the campaign served up.

France Football, the magazine behind the Ballon d'Or, has revealed the rankings from 30th place down to 11th.

Ten players remain in the hunt for the top places, with their names to be announced at the ceremony. They are: Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees


Rank

Player

Club

National team

29

Sadio Mané

Al-Nassr

Senegal

29

William Saliba

Arsenal

France

28

Julián Quiñones

Al-Qadsiah

Mexico

27

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Portugal

26

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

France

25

Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil

24

Luis Díaz

Bayern Munich

Colombia

23

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

22

Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan

Argentina

21

Gabriel

Arsenal

Brazil

20

Willian Pacho

Paris Saint-Germain

Ecuador

19

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

18

Marc Cucurella

Real Madrid

Spain

17

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

Brazil

16

Ferran Torres

Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain

Spain

15

Declan Rice

Arsenal

England

14

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

13

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

Morocco

12

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

Spain

11

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

England

10




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