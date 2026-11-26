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The problem may not be whether Al-Ittihad can persuade Anis Hadj Moussa to move to the Roshn Saudi League, but whether they can persuade Dutch side Feyenoord to give up one of their most important attacking weapons in the middle of the season.

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The Saudi club want a winger with the skill, pace and ability to make the difference. The Dutch club, meanwhile, believe that letting him go in January could cost them more than any fee would bring in.

That leaves Al-Ittihad with a tricky equation. Their interest in the Algerian is nothing new: talks last summer showed they were ready to put a huge offer of around €42.5 million on the table. The deal collapsed, though, because the financial guarantees on offer weren't enough to get it over the line.

With the winter window approaching, money no longer looks like the only obstacle. Timing matters too, and so does Feyenoord's wish to keep their man.

Feyenoord don't want to sell Hadj Moussa, and money isn't everything

Feyenoord want to keep Hadj Moussa until the end of the season, and that tells you how highly they rate him. He adds plenty in the final third, dribbling through tight spaces and beating defenders one-on-one, and he can do a bit of everything, from creating chances to getting in on goal himself.

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A big offer, then, won't necessarily change the Dutch club's mind. Lose a player of this calibre mid-season and they'd have to hunt for a quick replacement. Even with the budget to sign one, they might not find anyone capable of the same impact.

Timing hands Feyenoord extra leverage too. No pressing sporting need is forcing them to sell in January, and they can put off any decision on his future until the summer, when they'll have more room to reshape the squad and cover a possible departure.

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The player's wishes: the key to the deal

Still, Feyenoord's stance doesn't shut the door completely. Another factor could change the equation: Hadj Moussa himself. The 24-year-old may see Al-Ittihad's offer as a chance to try something new in the Roshn Saudi League and join a project with big ambitions at home and on the continent.

If the Algerian winger makes it clear he wants to leave, Feyenoord's position gets more complicated. That's especially true if his wishes coincide with a fresh offer backed by stronger guarantees than the ones that derailed the summer attempt.

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Even so, his wishes alone won't get the deal done as long as the Dutch club hold firm on their contractual and sporting position.

Why are Al-Ittihad so keen on Hadj Moussa?

From a sporting point of view, the interest makes sense. He isn't just a quick winger. He has the qualities any team needs when it's looking for varied attacking solutions, particularly against packed defences. His ability to keep the ball, dribble and create overloads gives the coach a different option from wingers who rely more heavily on pace in open space.

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Hadj Moussa is also still young enough to develop, which makes him a long-term investment rather than a short-term fix. Al-Ittihad must weigh the cost against the other options available, though, so that fixating on one name doesn't become a burden on their transfer plans.

From France to Algeria: the making of a talent

His career began in France, where he came through the youth ranks at Torcy, Montfermeil and Lens. He moved to Belgium in 2022 with Olympic Charleroi, then spent time at Patro Eisden in the summer of 2023.

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In February 2024 he joined Vitesse Arnhem on loan in the Dutch league and caught Feyenoord's eye. They announced his signing that April, with his spell at the club starting in the 2024-25 season on a contract running until the summer of 2030.

Despite being born in France, he chose to represent Algeria. He'd played for the national youth teams before making his senior debut against Bolivia in March 2024.

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So the Hadj Moussa deal looks like more than a financial race between Al-Ittihad and Feyenoord. It's a test of whether the Saudi club can combine financial temptation with sporting persuasion against a club who see no reason to give up their star mid-season.

Al-Ittihad want him, Feyenoord are resisting and the player's stance could yet tip the balance. January will decide whether the Algerian winger begins a new chapter in the Roshn Saudi League, or whether Al-Ittihad have to put their dream of signing him on hold until the summer.