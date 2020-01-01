‘Haaland a great fit for Liverpool; Dybala makes no sense’ – Barnes would launch raid on Dortmund

The Reds legend believes a Norwegian striker thriving in Germany would be a shrewd addition, but says there is no need for a Juventus forward

striker Erling Haaland “would be a great fit at ”, says John Barnes, but the Reds legend has warned that a move for forward Paulo Dybala “wouldn’t make any sense”.

The Reds moved to further bolster their attacking ranks over the summer when luring Diogo Jota away from .

The versatile Portuguese has made an immediate impact at Anfield and is capable of filling roles out wide or down the middle for Jurgen Klopp – allowing him to complement or cover the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Jota has, however, spent much of his career to date operating from the flanks and there have been calls for Liverpool to bring in another No.9 to compete with Brazil international Firmino.

It has been suggested that the likes of Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe could come into Klopp’s thoughts during future transfer windows, with Barnes very much in favour of a raid on Dortmund for a proven goalscorer.

The Reds legend told BonusCodeBets: “Erling Haaland would be a great fit at Liverpool if he was to join the club.

“He’s strong, aggressive, very good technically as well as being direct in the way he plays, I’ve not doubt he would be the perfect addition to the way that Liverpool play.

“His quality is there without question, and for someone of his age to score as many goals as he has done has been so impressive.

“Dortmund are a team that score a lot of goals similarly to Liverpool, so it is a natural fit for him to make this kind of step up.

“However, if you look at the way or play their football, you wouldn’t think he would fit, but Liverpool would be great for him.”

While talking up a move for a Norwegian frontman thriving in the , Barnes is not convinced that Liverpool should be joining the chase for international Dybala if he opts against signing a new contract and heads for the exits in Turin.

“With Liverpool recently bringing in Diogo Jota it wouldn’t make any sense for Liverpool to try and bring a player in like Paulo Dybala, especially considering that Jota is playing so well,” Barnes added.

“We talk about the front three and Jota, which is enough players in attacking options already. If you then look further back into the midfield three, he wouldn’t really fit there either.

“I can’t see a move for him happening at all. He’s not what Liverpool need right now; they are fine in that area of the pitch.”