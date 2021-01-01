‘I know that Haaland cost less’ - Giordano questions Osimhen's Napoli transfer fee

The Nigeria international is yet to justify his big-money move to the Parthenopeans and the club legend has expressed his concern

Bruno Giordano has expressed his displeasure with the transfer fee Napoli paid to Lille for Victor Osimhen last summer, questioning why was more expensive than Erling Haaland.

The Parthenopeans parted with €80 million to acquire the Nigeria international, who was only 21 years old as at the time of the transfer.

Borussia Dortmund paid about €20 million to secure 20-year-old Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg during the same window, following his impressive performances in the domestic league and Champions League, where he broke a number of records.

Giordano believes the Parthenopeans should have paid less for the services of the Super Eagles forward and highlighted some of the criteria to determine transfer fees.

"The price of an attacker depends on the market and the demands the player has," Giordano told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Spazionapoli.

"I don't know if the Nigerian is worth so much: I know that Haaland at Borussia cost less and so it is logical that the square should question itself given the high expectations surrounding Victor, who is only 22 years old".

Osimhen has struggled to justify the big-money move due to injury, suspension and coronavirus related problems.

The 22-year-old attacker has only scored four goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

Notwithstanding, Giordano is confident the forward will deliver for the Parthenopeans and highlighted some of his qualities.

"He has different characteristics from the other Napoli strikers and this season his growth has been held back by all the injuries he has had,” he continued.

"He is very fast, hits well with his head and knows how to give depth to the team. I am convinced that already in this championship final he will be able to do good things. So let's talk about the player and no longer about market valuations".

Napoli lost to Juventus last time out as their winning streak was halted and Osimhen will be expected to help the club bounce back from the loss when they take on Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon.

Article continues below

The attacker remains a key member of the Nigeria national team and recently helped the West African country to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.