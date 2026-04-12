Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his starting XI for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Matchday 32.

The boss has opted for an attacking quartet of António Semino, Ryan Sharqi, Jérémy Doku and Erling Haaland.

Here is City’s full XI:

Donnarumma – Nunez – Khosanov, Johei – O’Reilly – Rodri – Bernardo Silva – Semino – Sharqi – Doku – Haaland.

Chelsea’s line-up is as follows:

Sanchez – Justo – Fofana – Hato – Kokoria – Caicedo – André Santos – Estevao – Palmer – Neto – João Pedro.

City currently occupy second place in the Premier League with 61 points, while Chelsea sit sixth on 48.



