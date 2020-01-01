‘Haaland an embarrassing pain in the arse for Man Utd’ – Red Devils will also regret letting Lukaku leave, says Ince

The ex-midfielder admits the lack of firepower at Old Trafford is alarming, with Marcus Rashford now injured, and feels bad decisions have been made

Missing out on the signing of Erling Haaland has become an “embarrassing pain in the arse” for , says Paul Ince, with it also suggested that the Red Devils will be regretting letting Romelu Lukaku leave.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself facing an attacking headache at Old Trafford after seeing Marcus Rashford ruled out for several weeks through injury.

Efforts were reportedly being made to bring in another frontman long before the international was forced onto the treatment table with a back complaint.

United were, however, unable to talk Norwegian sensation Haaland into a reunion with fellow countryman Solskjaer.

The 19-year-old opted for a switch to Borrusia Dortmund over one to Manchester and marked his debut for the German giants with a stunning hat-trick off the bench.

His impact there is considered by Ince to be another example of the failings that are costing the Red Devils dear, with the former midfielder telling Paddy Power: “A new signing in January has become a must. It's not that they need to - they absolutely have to.

“It kind of makes Erling Braut Haaland even more embarrassing and a pain in the arse than it already was, especially after we saw his debut hat-trick.

“Because if they don't sign someone, who's going to get you goals?

“We saw the sitter that Anthony Martial missed against . It's simply not good enough. He should be burying that, if that had fallen to Rashford I'm confident that would've been a goal.

“With Rashford out, you can't trust Martial will make up those goals. Mason Greenwood is great, but he's young, untried and untested. You can't put that level of pressure on such a great player.”

Solskjaer may be left with little choice but to pile pressure on 18-year-old Greenwood.

He remains in the market for additions during the January window, but finds his ranks depleted at present.

That situation was done few favours last summer when United agreed to part with two proven performers, with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku currently on the books of Serie A giants Inter.

Ince added: “If Ole wasn't already regretting letting Romelu Lukaku go, he seriously will be now.

“I'll be the first to admit that I had a go at him at times, and he can't retain the ball, but you do get 20-25 goals a season from him.

“United let him go without replacing him and now they're paying the price. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but, really, Ole should never have let him go.”

Solskjaer will be looking to find a winning formula for the Red Devils on Wednesday when they take in a home date with .