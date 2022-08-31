Haaland and Alvarez make Man City untouchable in 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Erling Haaland made it two consecutive hat-tricks as he starred alongside Julian Alvarez in yet another convincing Manchester City win on Wednesday.

First-half Haaland hat-trick

Cancelo rocket made it 4-0

Alvarez got off the mark with a brace

WHAT HAPPENED? It was the evening that almost everyone expected for Pep Guardiola's side. They were a class above newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and their dominance was reflected in the 6-0 scoreline, with new strike force Haaland and Alvarez in fine form.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Manchester City have scored 18 goals in their first five games of the season, they have still been unable to claim top spot. They sit second in the Premier League after Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign with a win against Aston Villa.

ALL EYES ON: Haaland was once again the name on everyone's lips around the footballing world. He added another trio of goals to the six he had already scored in his debut Premier League season.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? It has taken Haaland the fewest games in Premier League history to score two hat-tricks. It took the Manchester City striker just five games, surpassing the record from Demba Ba who took 21 games to score his pair.

THE VERDICT:

It's like a game of FIFA for Haaland.

Ridiculous is the only word for it!

All these Man City victories are doing nothing for the Premier League's reputation...

And if Haaland doesn't get you, Alvarez will!

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's men turn their attention to a visit to Villa Park at the weekend. With how Aston Villa have started the campaign, it's hard to see them stopping the champions!