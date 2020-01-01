Gundogan keeping MLS door open but sees no reason to leave Man City any time soon

The Germany international midfielder is happy at the Etihad Stadium, but admits that an experience in another country may appeal to him at some stage

Ilkay Gundogan will not be closing the door on a move to , but admits there is no reason for him to consider a switch away from any time soon.

The international brought any uncertainty regarding his immediate future to a close back in August when committing to a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

That agreement is due to keep the 29-year-old tied to the reigning Premier League champions through to the summer of 2023.

It may be that another challenge appeals to him at that stage, with Gundogan ruling nothing out when it comes to fresh starts in another European league or further afield.

He told the kicker meets DAZN podcast: “I don't have a concrete plan. But I would trust myself to play in another league abroad.

“It also depends on my form then. When I am 32, 33 and I realise that I can't keep my level or it is dropping, it will be a stop abroad where you might not play at the highest level and not keep up with Premier League.

“If I were to say I want to leave and continue playing at a high level, only or would be an option for me. Italy is on the up - it has become very tempting again and I hope the stadiums fill up again too.

“But if I were to say the sporting challenge might not be that high anymore, then things like the U.S. are definitely an alternative, also because of the life there and the other opportunities you have.”

While speculating on a potential move elsewhere, Gundogan says he is fully committed to City for now.

He added: “I don't see any reason to say that I am still at a top level and want to leave Manchester City.

“We are playing football at an extremely high level and success is always possible here in every season.”

Gundogan has already played a part in five major trophy triumphs for City, with a star-studded squad helping to keep Pep Guardiola’s side in contention for honours.

Their Germany international playmaker has previously enjoyed similar success with , with it during that spell that he worked with the player that has impressed him the most.

Article continues below

When asked to pick out someone to take that honour, Gundogan – who has played alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mesut Ozil, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero - said: “There was actually only one: Mario Gotze.

“When I switched from Nuremberg to BVB and saw Mario for the first time in training, I just thought, wow, how can you take the ball away from this boy?

“He did incredible things back then. He was world class, and it was all from an 18-year-old. I still tell this story to my friends.”