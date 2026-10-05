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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH65-CPV-KSAAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Gulf Cup final: Donis warns of Dalic's experience, and Kanno fears a penalty shootout

Saudi Arabia vs UAE
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Gulf Cup
G. Donis
Z. Dalic
M. Kanno
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia manager Georgios Donis has declared his side ready for Tuesday's Gulf Cup final against the UAE.

Speaking at a press conference carried on the Abu Dhabi Sports network, the Greek coach said: "Every match has its own calculations, and dealing with it differs according to its circumstances."

He added: "We played 120 minutes against Qatar in the semi-final, and that was difficult and exhausting for us, especially as the opponent played in a defensive manner."

Donis continued: "We will try to produce the best possible performance in the Gulf Cup final."

Praise for the opposition followed. "The UAE are one of the best teams in this tournament, and they enjoy clear tactical discipline. Their coach Zlatko Dalic also has a precise reading of every detail of the matches."

His plan was clear too. "We must focus on ourselves, and we will select the best elements in defence and attack to create chances, while making use of set pieces."

Saudi Arabia midfielder Mohammed Kanno echoed the respect for the UAE, but backed his team-mates to deliver.

Kanno said: "The UAE team are strong, but God willing we will rise to the occasion to claim the title and make the fans happy."

On the prospect of a penalty shootout, he added: "We hope we do not reach it. We want to settle matters in regular time."





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