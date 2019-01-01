Guinea star Sory Kaba leaves Dijon for Danish outfit Midtylland

The Guinean attacker will continue his career in Denmark after agreeing a five-year deal with the Wolves

Midtylland have signed Guinea international Sory Kaba on a permanent deal from club .

Kaba penned a long-term contract which will keep him at the MCH Arena until 2024 and becomes the third African star in Kenneth Andersen’s team after duo Onyeka Frank and Paul Onuachu.

The 24-year-old only joined Dijon from Spanish side Elche in January and went on to play nine league matches without finding the back of the net.

✍ Vi har skrevet en 5-årig aftale med den guineanske landsholdsangriber#BienvenueKaba #sldk — FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland) July 5, 2019

Kaba is presently on international duty with Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in , where he has scored a goal in three matches so far.

He will be looking to fire the Paul Put's men past in their Round of 16 fixture at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday.