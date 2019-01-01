Gueye to miss PSG’s Champions League game against Galatasaray

The Senegal international is still recovering from the injury he suffered during Saturday's league game at Montpellier

Idrissa Gueye will miss PSG’s fixture against on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old picked up an injury in Saturday's 3-1 win over and was replaced just before the half-hour mark.

According to the club statement released on Monday, Gueye is expected to be out for at least 10 to 12 days and he is out of the Parisians' final Group A game in the elite European competition and Saturday's league visit to .

Back in November, the summer-signing suffered an injury in his hamstring region which ruled him out of action for three weeks.

Since his arrival in Paris, Gueye has featured in 15 matches in all competitions, including four Champions League outings and he has a goal to his name.