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Real Madrid are no longer the team we once knew. In just a few weeks, the equation inside the dressing room has flipped, the balance of power has shifted, and the once untouchable star now finds himself under threat of a spot on the substitutes' bench, while the player who was once a promising talent has become a genuine leader of the new project. This is José Mourinho's era in Madrid, an era that recognises no names, only performance.

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The newspaper "The Athletic" published a report today, Thursday, revealing a fresh ranking of the Royal Club's players after a run of eight straight wins, including a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in El Clasico.

Real Madrid sit second in the Spanish league, three points behind Barcelona. They also trail Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference at the top of the Champions League league phase, with both sides claiming full marks from their first four matches.

Arda Guler: from talent to elite

Just a month ago, the elite ranking held only three names: Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. Now a fourth has joined them. The Turk Arda Guler forced his way onto the list with his brilliance under Mourinho, becoming one of the pivotal elements in the team's style of play.

Guler, 21, has scored four goals and provided six assists in fourteen matches, playing eight hundred and fifty-three minutes.

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Marc Cucurella praised his teammate, arguing that Guler does not get enough credit despite his huge potential and that his presence changes the way Real Madrid play. Bellingham kept his place among the elite after rediscovering his form, scoring a back-heel goal against AEK Athens.

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Vinicius: the star under threat

Then came the biggest shock. The report placed Vinicius Junior among those required to improve, with his decline from previous seasons continuing. The Brazilian has managed just one goal and three assists in twelve matches.

A four-match suspension was not his only problem. He also struggled for impact and looked short of confidence in the last two Champions League games he started.

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Pressure on him has grown with the emergence of new arrival Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old has scored four goals and set up three more since the previous international break.

Two superb long-range strikes against Sevilla and Racing have made Diomande a serious rival for the left-wing spot.

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According to the newspaper, getting Vinicius back to his usual level is the biggest challenge facing Mourinho right now, after the Portuguese sharpened the team's performance dramatically in recent weeks.

A clash of generations at the Bernabeu

The outstanding performance category featured Federico Valverde, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande. Valverde's switch to right-back after the 4-3 win over Roma helped tighten up the defence.

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Endrick, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Diaz and Carlos Espi all landed in the acceptable levels category. Alongside Vinicius among those required to improve sat Trent Alexander-Arnold, Denzel Dumfries and Alvaro Carreras.