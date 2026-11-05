Barcelona are moving towards redefining the full-back role by relying on players who possess the mentality and ball-handling abilities of midfielders, in line with the possession philosophy established by Johan Cruyff and developed by Pep Guardiola, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Xavi Espart and Brian Farinas are the standout examples. Both have converted from midfielders into full-backs, and Farinas caught the eye on his first appearance, posting a passing accuracy of 97.5% against Alaves and 93.6% against Aston Villa. He also showed a strong ability to build play and link up with teammates in the final third.

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The tactical idea hands the full-back a greater role in midfield, helping to build attacks and create a numerical advantage rather than simply shuttling up and down the flanks. It is a philosophy that chimes with Guardiola's thinking. He reshaped the full-back role by deploying players skilled in possession, passing and reading spaces.

Hansi Flick shares those ideas. He appears impressed by Xavi Espart, Farinas and Joao Cancelo, as well as Eric Garcia, who reads the game well and can play in more than one position, midfield included.

Winds of change

The development of the tactical system raises questions about the future of Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, whose characteristics now look less suited to the new roles. Kounde keeps up a consistent level with the France national team, yet he struggles to meet the attacking demands Flick places on the full-back.

Balde once shone thanks to his pace and his ability to break through lines. The change in style has hit him hard. He used to benefit from Raphinha's movement into central areas, which opened up spaces ahead of him, but now he is asked to drift into midfield. Flick leans on orthodox wingers such as Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, and that cuts down the spaces Balde used to exploit.

According to the report, the right offers in the winter window could open the door for Kounde or Balde to leave, given the tactical shift under way. Barcelona still need both, mind, because of the fixture congestion.