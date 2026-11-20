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Veteran Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has looked back on his time at Bayern Munich, expressing his great appreciation for the Bavarian club.

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Guardiola insists his years in Germany left a profound mark on his coaching career, both technically and personally.

Speaking to the German league's "Bundesliga" magazine, he reflected on his time with the Bavarian giants and admitted the club went beyond his expectations. He also praised German football culture, the atmosphere supporters create in the stadiums and the relationship between clubs, players and fans.

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The Spanish coach said: "What I dreamed of, I found there at that time. Bayern Munich is a club that always works, regardless of the coach, the players or the members of the coaching staff. This club is truly exceptional."

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Turning to German football, he said: "I was impressed by the atmosphere in German stadiums, and I also admired the way of attacking and defending in Germany."

Pep added: "I also benefited a lot from that experience for the rest of my career, from your mentality and your self-confidence, how you stand by your opinions clearly, and how little politics you allow in football."

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And he went on: "The respect you show towards the fans, and the respect they show towards the players. And the fact that a club like Bayern Munich was grateful for what I gave. That really touched me."

His words bring his Bayern spell back into focus. Guardiola was in charge from the summer of 2013 to the summer of 2016, having succeeded Jupp Heynckes, who had led the side to a historic treble in 2012-2013 by winning the German league, the German Cup and the Champions League.

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Matching the standard Bayern had reached under Heynckes was no easy task. Guardiola delivered anyway, winning the German league title in all three of his seasons, along with two German Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

In all competitions, he took charge of 161 Bayern matches and won 121, according to data from the German Football Association's statistical centre. His team also scored 254 goals in 102 German league matches, a record in the competition for that period.

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The Champions League eluded him, though. Bayern went out in the semi-finals in all three seasons, each time to Spanish opposition: Real Madrid in 2014, Barcelona in 2015 and Atletico Madrid in 2016.

His influence went beyond results and trophies. He left a clear technical stamp on the team's style of play, developing possession and building from the back, and deploying players in different tactical roles.

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The clearest examples came when he used Philipp Lahm in midfield in some matches and made the most of players such as Xabi Alonso and Thiago Alcantara to orchestrate play.

Guardiola left Bayern in the summer of 2016 to take over at Manchester City. He has stayed on good terms with the club and the city, though, and often speaks admiringly of his time there as an important stage in his development as a coach.