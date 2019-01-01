Guardiola admits Man City were too wasteful in win over Palace

The Premier League champions came away with another victory - but their manager wants his players to be more ruthless in front of goal

boss Pep Guardiola says his side were not clinical enough against despite coming away with a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

First half goals from Gabriel Jesus and David Silva were enough to earn City the win and ensure they narrow the gap on leaders to five points ahead of the Reds’ trip to tomorrow.

The Premier League champions could, and perhaps should, have added to their tally, with Jesus and Raheem Sterling in particular seeing opportunities go begging.

Having failed to kill the game off City then had to rely on goalkeeper Ederson to preserve their two-goal lead, with the Brazilian making smart saves from Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha late on.

Speaking after the game Guardiola said he was satisfied with the win, but still demanded more from his players.

"As always good, my team is always ready. We played good, created a lot of chances,” he told Sky Sports.

“They are always so strong for the second ball. Unfortunately we could not convert the enough chances we had but it was an important three points after the international break. They were I think one point below, so they are having an incredible season.

"Hopefully we can start from here and continue our good performance. Their keeper made a lot of saves but hopefully we can be more clinical in the future. But a good result"

Guardiola’s defensive problems mounted before kick-off when it emerged that Nicolas Otamendi was ruled out with a knock picked up during the international break.

With Aymeric Laporte out until January and John Stones only fit enough to return to the bench after a thigh problem, Guardiola was forced to play midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri at centre-back.

However, the makeshift backline held its own against a physical Palace attack, earning the praise of their manager.

“Thank you so much for their effort because it is not their position,” added Guardiola.

Article continues below

"Our build-up was quicker and both were incredible, especially Rodri who did not train one day in that position. It is another option we have but we will see.

“We have a lot of midfielders who have a lot of quality. Joao (Cancelo) today played so good and Benjamin (Mendy) played incredibly well after a long time injured. Against Zaha too, it is not easy to control him.

“The back four responded well I think."