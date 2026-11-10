Real Madrid are edging very close to signing one of Europe's most outstanding football talents. Some recent signals around the deal, though, have heightened the concerns of the Merengues.

JJ Gabriel, the 16-year-old Manchester United player, has reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish club. Yet doubts have begun to surface within the corridors of the Royal club over his family and the way his footballing career is being managed.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst, writing in British newspaper The Sun, reports that some Real Madrid officials are watching the influence of Joe Oceroil, the player's father, with concern. They describe him as a particularly demanding figure in decisions concerning his son's future.

As Sport newspaper relayed, The Sun says Gabriel's father has got caught up in social media skirmishes relating to the youngster's sporting career. That behaviour has not escaped some Real Madrid officials, who were reportedly also surprised by the player's ambitious statements.

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Winning the Ballon d'Or is his greatest dream, Gabriel stated publicly. According to The Sun, that raised eyebrows at Real Madrid given the enormous media coverage afforded to a footballer who is only 16.

Manchester United made significant efforts to convince Gabriel to stay at Old Trafford. The English club offered his family a box at their future stadium and handed him the number 77 shirt, which is linked to his potential as a personal brand.

United also promised to include him in the squad for the recent match against Brighton, according to reports. The player, though, informed the club of his intention to leave before that game.

For United officials, the amount potentially obtainable from Gabriel's sponsorship rights, 350,000 pounds sterling, is a paltry figure for a player regarded as one of the most outstanding promising talents of his generation.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, continue to make progress on the signing despite some official procedures remaining. British reports say Manchester United are weighing up legal action over his departure.

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