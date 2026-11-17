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Riccardo Calafiori, an Arsenal defender, was received at the Capitoline Hill by mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

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“It was a great pleasure to welcome him to the Capitoline Hill. He is an extraordinary sportsman and person, and his achievements make us proud. He serves as an ambassador for our city around the world, promoting Rome in a positive light in the United Kingdom,” said Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, after meeting Arsenal and national-team defender Riccardo Calafiori at the Capitoline Hill.

Calafiori received a plaque recognising his role as an ‘ambassador’ for the city around the world. “My colleague Mamdami (the mayor of New York, editor’s note), who is a big Arsenal fan, will be jealous. When we met, we talked about it, and he knows all about it and knows Riccardo.”

Calafiori then said: “Thank you for this recognition. I always try to represent my city abroad. I miss home, of course, but coming back is always emotional.” The defender gave the mayor an Arsenal shirt and posed for a photo in front of the Capitoline Wolf. An unscheduled interruption to the assembly followed, with Gualtieri introducing Calafiori for a greeting.