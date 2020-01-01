'Grealish deserves everything he gets' - Hourihane suggests Man Utd target should be free to leave Villa

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the midfielder and his team-mate at Villa Park expects he'll have a "tough" decision to make

Conor Hourihane believes that his team-mate Jack Grealish deserves to be linked with some of Europe's top clubs and that ultimately it will be up to him if he decides to leave in the summer.

Grealish, 24, has long been linked with a move away from Villa and, although he has three years left on his contract, this season is expected to be his last at his boyhood club.

are said to be leading the race to land the attacking midfielder, with the likes of and having also been linked.

Grealish has impressed in the Premier League this season with seven goals and six assists, making him Villa's most productive player, but Dean Smith's team are in danger of dropping down to the Championship as they sit second-bottom of the English top-flight.

While Hourihane is happy to see the midfielder faced with so many exciting prospects, he admits the Villa skipper has a tough choice when it comes to deciding his next step.

"Jack's obviously hugely talented, he's our talisman and he's had a fantastic season," Hourihane told Sky Sports.

"He's been linked with so many clubs, lots of top teams around Europe.

"It's going to be a tough summer and a tough decision for Jack. Hopefully, first and foremost, he keeps us up - that is the most important thing for the football club.

"And then, whatever Jack decides to do, that's up to him. He deserves everything he gets.

"For me, he should be in the squad as well because he has something that nobody else does, in my opinion."

Villa are two points from safety with 10 games to go, though it remains unclear if the campaign will be concluded as the coronavirus pandemic goes on.

Hourihane is confident his side can bounce back should the league resume, insisting they have the quality to climb out of the relegation zone.

"We've got an inexperienced squad for this level, but I think when we come back, we'll have taken the first part of the season and learned from it," he added.

"We'll make sure that heading into the last 10 games we'll use the experience we've got, which should help us get over the line, fingers crossed."