Anthony Gordon, the Barcelona forward, reckons Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid will be fiercely competitive. The match at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the tenth round of La Liga, is too big to name a favourite.

Asked whether the Barca players feel they are favourites, the England international told "ESPN": "I think talk of favourites loses all meaning in matches like these. The game could go in any direction, because there is so much tension and competition, and the technical level is extremely high."

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"In a match of this magnitude, any player can decide the result in a single moment," Gordon added. "So I don't think we are the favourites to win, I see the match as very evenly matched, and as I said, I am very excited for this game."

His prediction for the Clasico? "I think it will be a very competitive match. Real Madrid are always a great team, they spent a lot of money during the summer, made good signings, and added new players to their squad."

He went on: "They have a very strong squad, and they have also started the season well. So I expect a difficult and fiercely competitive match, matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona are always strong and full of competition, so I am very excited to play in it."

The former Newcastle United star rated his adaptation at Barca so far too. "If I had to choose a number, I would give myself 7.5 out of 10... my start was good, but I am still capable of offering much more than I have shown so far."

He added: "For example, in the Paris Saint-Germain match, I think I could have offered more. These are the matches in which I must consistently show my level, because if I want to become the player I aspire to be, I have to maintain the highest level in big matches like these. So I still have a lot of work ahead of me, yes, it was a good start, but the road is still long to reach the level I want to attain."



