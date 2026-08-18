Anthony Gordon is set to make his first appearance in a Barcelona shirt in front of the club's supporters when the Catalans face Egypt's Al Ahly in the sixty-first edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy tomorrow, Wednesday. The English winger has been waiting for this moment since joining the club just a few days ago.

His start at Barcelona has been a positive one. Gordon has settled quickly into life at the club despite moving to a new country and walking into a new dressing room and coaching staff, and he says the welcome he received helped him through those difficult early days.

Gordon told Barcelona's media: "My first week as a player with Barcelona has been amazing. It's a new city and a new country, and of course new teammates and staff, but it's been a wonderful experience. Everyone made me feel very welcome."

Part of that enthusiasm stems from his admiration for Hansi Flick's philosophy. The English winger knew the German coach's style before arriving, and that only strengthened his desire to take on this new challenge in the Catalan club's colours.

Gordon explained: "I knew the coach's idea beforehand, and that's also why I wanted to come here, because I love this style of play."

The match against Al Ahly carries a special meaning. It gives Gordon his first chance to wear the Barcelona shirt in front of the fans, and he and Karim Adeyemi have already taken part in the traditional photo with the Joan Gamper Trophy ahead of the eagerly awaited fixture.

He could barely contain his excitement at the prospect of that first appearance, keen to play in front of the Barcelona faithful at the Spotify Camp Nou. "I'm very excited to see the stadium, to wear the Barcelona shirt and to play in front of the fans," he said.

A first appearance alone won't do, though. Gordon has set himself a clear target for his opening match: "I hope to score a goal and win the match."

He signed off with a direct message to the Barcelona fans, thanking them for the reception he has had since the move was announced and vowing to repay that support on the pitch.

Gordon added: "Thank you for everything you have done for me so far, for all the love and support. I hope to repay you with lots of goals and trophies."