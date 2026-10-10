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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-GETAFEAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Gordon makes history in 77 seconds, and Jesus shines with a stunning number

Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
G. Jesus
A. Gordon
Spain

Gordon and Jesus steal the spotlight: exceptional numbers at the Camp Nou

England's Anthony Gordon fired Barcelona ahead with an early goal against Getafe on Saturday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the eighth round of La Liga.

Just two minutes in, Gordon drove forward, skipped past more than one defender and lashed a powerful strike from the edge of the box into the visitors' net.

The football statistics account "Mister Chip" posted on X that Gordon had scored after just 77 seconds, Barcelona's fastest goal in La Liga since 28 May 2023, when Ansu Fati netted against Real Mallorca after 48 seconds.

The account added: "No English player has scored this quickly in a La Liga match since 10 February 1988, when Gary Lineker shook the net against Espanyol after just 11 seconds."

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead, slotting home Barcelona's second in the 30th minute.

Mister Chip explained: "Jesus has played 58 minutes in a Barcelona shirt at the Camp Nou and has already managed to score 3 goals, at a rate of one goal every 19 minutes he has played at home so far."


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