‘They are a good team’ - Van Dijk wary of wounded Man Utd ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford

The Dutchman and his team-mates are expecting a tough test despite the Red Devils' dismal start to the season

Virgil van Dijk has claimed that Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford is the "perfect game" for Manchester United to turn around their early season woes. The Red Devils have been humiliated in their first two matches, losing at home to Brighton before being taken apart in a 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend. It gets much harder for Erik ten Hag before it gets easier as he welcomes Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool on Monday evening.

Although, last season's Champions League finalists haven't started the current campaign how they might have hoped either. An opening-day draw away at Fulham was followed up by another stalemate, this time against Crystal Palace in a game where Darwin Nunez stole the headlines for his headbutt on Joachim Andersen.

What did Van Dijk say about the trip to face Man Utd?

That being said, Liverpool will still be confident of picking up their first win of the season when they make the trip across the North West, but Old Trafford hasn't always been the easiest place for the Reds to play.

"It's massive but it's not about making a statement, we want to win and do everything that's possible to win there," said the Netherlands international. "Over the years it has proven tough for us to win there, obviously last year was a great result, we can't deny it.

"This year they've had a difficult start and we've not had the best start that we wanted either, so it will be interesting. They are a good team in my opinion, they have good players all over the pitch."

'Perfect game to turn it around'

Manchester United supporters will leave Old Trafford ecstatic on Monday evening if they are able to pick up their first three points of the season against their great rivals. Whilst admitting it's an ideal time for Ten Hag's side to play Liverpool, Van Dijk reiterated that he and his team-mates are focusing on themselves heading into it.

"Obviously they're not in the best situation confidence-wise probably, but it's the perfect game to turn it around for them," he added. "But we're looking at ourselves and we want to make sure we're ready for it and we are going to work hard this week again.

"It's going to be a tough game away again, but hopefully we get some players back and get a good performance and just be positive and think about winning. It's a big game, a game on its own. We are all looking forward to that."